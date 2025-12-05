403
How Currency Swings Pushed Brazil Out Of The World's Top 10 Economies
(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
Brazil fell from 10th to 11th place in the global GDP ranking, even though its economy is still growing.
The new ranking is driven mainly by currency moves and interest rates, not a sudden collapse in production or jobs.
Slow growth under very high interest rates is squeezing Brazil's private sector and limiting its global weight.
For many people abroad, Brazil dropping out of the world's ten largest economies sounds like a sign of crisis. The reality is more subtle – and more revealing about how the global system works.
The ranking comes from Austin Rating, using IMF data that convert every country's output into dollars. In that table, Russia has jumped to ninth place, Canada sits in tenth and Brazil has slipped to 11th.
Yet nothing dramatic happened to Brazilian factories or farms between one ranking and the next. What changed was money. Russia's ruble has strengthened sharply this year, helped by strict capital controls and very high local interest rates.
At the same time, the dollar has softened as U.S. rates start to ease. When statisticians translate national output into dollars, these exchange-rate swings can reshuffle the league table without a single new plant being built.
Inside Brazil, the numbers show low-speed progress. GDP grew 0.1% in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter, and 1.8% over the year.
Investment stands at roughly 17% of GDP, which is modest for a country that still needs better roads, ports and schools. The deeper problem is policy.
The central ban holds its key interest rate at 15% to keep inflation under control. That protects the currency and rewards savers, but it also makes credit expensive and slows hiring and expansion.
Companies still face complex taxes, heavy bureaucracy and a state that crowds out private initiative rather than clearing the way.
The message is clear. Brazil remains Latin America's biggest economy and a vast consumer market. But slipping out of the top ten is a warning: in a world of tight money, countries that waste capital and delay reforms will quietly lose ground.
