Comprehensive Report On The Kraft Paper Market: Opportunities And Challenges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Kraft Paper Market Through 2025?The size of the kraft paper market has seen consistent growth in the past few years. The market size is anticipated to rise from $17.77 billion in 2024 to $18.44 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The substantial growth observed in previous periods is due to the robust economic improvement in developing markets, along with an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat food items.

The market size of kraft paper is projected to experience consistent expansion in the forthcoming years, escalating to a worth of $22.12 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The projected growth during this period can be credited to an augmenting support from government bodies, heightened consciousness, and swift urbanization. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period encompass a concentration on new forms of paper packaging, an emphasis on reducing the requirement for additional plastic during product development, the initiation of novel and creative products to engage a wider consumer base, technological progression offering advanced solutions, escalated capital investments to boost manufacturing capabilities, and partnerships and collaborations to amplify product range and geographical footprint.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Kraft Paper Market?

The growth of the packaging sector is fast-paced and it's significantly boosting the market for kraft paper. This type of paper is frequently utilized in commercial and industrial packaging tasks, for wrapping, packing individual items, bundling, and void fill owing to its robustness and longevity. The Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation, a non-profit organization based in Australia, revealed in 2024 that the total amount of packaging that was introduced by Australia to the market between 2021-2022 came up to an approximation of 6.98 million tonnes. This was constituted by paper and paperboard (52.3%), plastic packaging (18.3%), glass packaging (16.4%), wood packaging (8.8%), and metal packaging (4.3%). Thus, it's clear that the speedy growth of the packaging sector will further spur on the kraft paper market.

Which Players Dominate The Kraft Paper Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Kraft Paper include:

. Mondi Group

. Stora Enso

. WestRock

. Smurfit Kappa

. Klabin S.A

. Nine Dragons Paper Holdings

. Billerud AB

. Heinzel Group

. Segezha Group

. International Paper

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Kraft Paper Market?

The rising trend of product innovation is gaining significant traction in the kraft paper industry. Businesses active in the kraft paper market are rolling out unique specialty offerings featuring improved durability and functionality. For example, in 2022, Pregis, a firm based in the US that produces paper-based packaging materials, broadened its EasyPack range of paper-based packaging solutions with the unveiling of GroTerra. GroTerra is an eco-friendly, extendable paper item that offers lightweight padding and interleaving safeguard.

Global Kraft Paper Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The kraft paper market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Virgin Natural Kraft Paper, Natural Recycled Kraft Paper, Black Kraft Paper, Colored Kraft Paper, White Or Bleached Kraft Paper, Printed Kraft Paper

2) By Packaging Form: Corrugated Boxes, Grocery Boxes, Industrial Bags, Wraps, Pouches, Envelopes

3) By Grade: Unbleached, Bleached

4) By End User: Food And Beverages, Building And Construction, Electronics And Electricals, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Textile Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Virgin Natural Kraft Paper: Unbleached Virgin Kraft Paper

2) By Natural Recycled Kraft Paper: Recycled Brown Kraft Paper

3) By Black Kraft Paper: Matte Black Kraft Paper, Glossy Black Kraft Paper

4) By Colored Kraft Paper: Solid Colored Kraft Paper, Pastel Colored Kraft Paper

5) By White Or Bleached Kraft Paper: White Unbleached Kraft Paper, White Bleached Kraft Paper

6) By Printed Kraft Paper: Custom Printed Kraft Paper, Pre-printed Kraft Paper

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Kraft Paper Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for Kraft Paper and Asia-Pacific was projected to be the region with the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The Kraft Paper market report incorporates the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

