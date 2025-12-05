Baltic Horizon Fund Subsidiary BOF Sky SIA Received Notice Of Lease Agreement Termination
This termination intention with the effective date at the end of January 2026 is not permitted and is considered without a ground by the management company, as the unbreakable lease terms under valid lease agreement runs until the end of 2029.
If necessary, the Fund will dispute this termination in courts and will pursue compensation of any losses the Fund as lessor would be incurring in case this illegal termination is indeed pursued by the tenant.
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.
