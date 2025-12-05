PHOTOS: Manoj Bajpayee's Rs 10 Cr Lokhandwala House With Fancy Living Room, Unique Furniture And More

Indian cinema's talented and strong actor, Manoj Bajpayee, has a home in Mumbai that reflects his taste and lifestyle. Elegance and utility are combined in his Oberoi Towers, Lokhandwala, Andheri home.

Oberoi Towers in Lokhandwala, Andheri, is Manoj Bajpayee's luxury home in Mumbai. His residence shows his refined taste and his wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee's creativity. The home's beauty and usefulness make it stand out. Key highlights of his house:

Manoj Bajpayee's residence displays his style. He bought this Oberoi Towers, Lokhandwala, Andheri property in 2007. His wife, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, designed it for comfort and elegance.

Manoj Bajpayee bought his Mumbai property in 2007. The Oberoi Towers, Lokhandwala, Andheri residence is worth about Rs 10 crore. The home's design is elegant and useful. Stone and wood floors represent Manoj's warm, inviting style. The area is elevated with unique furniture like a silver-legged couch.

The property has a large living room and a comfortable den. The den's semicircular seating and projector make it a great mini-multiplex for films. A well-stocked collection of Hindi, English, and global classics shows the couple's passion of reading.

Modern and simple, the kitchen has everything you need. Shabana and Manoj like cooking and cleaning together. Their daughter Ava Nayla's child-proof nursery features cushioned floors and her favourite toys for safety and enjoyment.

A tiny shrine at the door and a trophy display space exist in Manoj's residence. The temple symbolises their spirituality, and the trophy area illuminates his accomplishments.

The living area of Manoj Bajpayee has gorgeous oak floors and well-selected furnishings. These features provide a cosy atmosphere for family relaxation and entertaining.

The house's feature is the den. Its semicircular seating is ideal for films and company. The home movie theatre becomes a little multiplex with a projector. A beer area makes the den a great place to relax and socialise.

Both are ardent readers; therefore, the couple's house has a well-stocked library that includes Hindi writers, English, and international classics. In the kitchen, Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Raza Bajpayee "went for all the modern frills and kept a minimalistic theme," with Bajpayee being an equally fantastic cook.

Aside from a little temple at the entrance to their house, Manoj Bajpayee, one of the highest-paid Indian stars on OTT, has a space dedicated to displaying his trophies: "They are so exhibited that natural light shines on them during the day while there is a specific setup at night.“They are always illuminated.”

