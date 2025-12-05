Happy Belly Food Group's Heal Wellness QSR Announces The Grand Opening Of Their First Atlantic Canada Location In PEI
"Heal continues to build strong momentum across Canada as we partner with experienced operators committed to the long-term growth of our brands," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "This location will be operated by a seasoned multi-unit, multi-brand franchise partner whose existing Happy Belly portfolio of brands includes both Lettuce Love Café and Heal Wellness, reflecting the Company's disciplined support model of growing with strong operators across multiple concepts.
"Charlottetown is a vibrant and fast-growing community with students, families, professionals, and tourists who all value convenient, fresh, better-for-you food options. Opening our first PEI location here is a meaningful milestone as we bring Heal's energizing smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies to Atlantic Canada."
Heal Wellness continues to accelerate its expansion across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading smoothie bowl and wellness QSR brand. With 29 locations currently operating and over 168 in development, Heal contributes to a broader Happy Belly pipeline of 646 contractually committed retail franchise locations across its portfolio of emerging brands-including Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others-at various stages of development, construction, and operation.
"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.
About Heal Wellness
Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.
Franchising
For franchising inquiries please see or contact us at ....
About Happy Belly Food Group
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.
Sean Black
Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer
Shawn Moniz
Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer
