Producer Price Index Of Industrial Sector Dips 3.64% In October 2025

Doha: The Producer Price Index (PPI) of the State's Industrial sector registered 100.72 points in October, showing a decrease of 3.64 percent when compared to the previous month, September 2025, and a 10.61 percent decrease compared to the same month of the previous year (October 2024).

The PPI for the industrial sector comprises four main sectors: mining (82.46 percent), manufacturing (15.85 percent), electricity (1.16 percent), and water (0.53 percent).

Data published by the National Planning Council showed a 4.61 percent decrease in the mining and quarrying sector index in October compared to September.

This decline was attributed to a 4.62 percent drop in crude oil and natural gas extraction prices, while other mining and quarrying activities remained stable. The index also showed a 12.88 percent decrease compared to October 2024, due to a 12.91 percent decrease in crude oil and natural gas prices and a 0.10 percent decrease in other mining and quarrying activities.

In the manufacturing sector, the index rose by 0.59 percent compared to the previous month (September 2025). This increase was driven by price rises in four sub-sectors: food products (3.93 percent), rubber and plastic products (2.56 percent), chemicals and chemical products (1.68 percent), and beverages (1.07 percent).

The declines were seen in the refined petroleum products industry (2.23 percent), the basic metals industry (1.06 percent), and the cement and other non-metallic mineral products industry (0.50 percent).

The printing and reproduction of recorded media group saw no significant change.

On the other hand, within the same sector, the index rose by 0.85 percent year-on-year. This increase was driven by price rises in the food products industry (3.36 percent), the chemicals and chemical products industry (3.19 percent), the basic metals industry (2.94 percent), and the printing and reproduction of recorded media (0.16 percent).

Conversely, prices fell in the refined petroleum products industry (5.07 percent), the cement and other non-metallic mineral products industry (3.92 percent), the rubber and plastics products industry (3.56 percent), and the beverage industry (2.99 percent).

In the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sector, the PPI rose by 3.60 percent in October compared to September 2025, while compared to October 2024, the index for this sector decreased by 4.80 percent.

Similarly, the water supply sector saw its index rise by 2.28 percent in October 2025 compared to September of the same year. Meanwhile, when compared to October 2024, the index for this sector increased by 6.76 percent.