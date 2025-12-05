A New Literary Movement Is Here To Rewrite The Narrative For Black Women Everywhere

MENAFN - GetNews)



Black Women Aren't Strong Authors Graphic by Tameka Chapman“BLACK WOMEN AREN'T STRONG: WE'RE RESILIENT!” Volume 1 Officially Launches

Fredericksburg, VA - December 5, 2025 - After generations of being labeled strong, expected to endure the unimaginable, and praised for surviving what should've broken them, Black women now have a platform to reclaim the language around their lives, their softness, their humanness, and their identity.

On December 17, 2025, Tameka Chapman, award-winning business growth strategist, global speaker, and founder of energizeHER , will officially release Volume 1 of her groundbreaking anthology series:

BLACK WOMEN AREN'T STRONG: WE'RE RESILIENT!

This release marks the beginning of a historic literary and cultural movement designed to challenge the mythology of“strength” that has long silenced Black women's emotional truths.

The inaugural volume features 12 powerful co-authors who courageously peeled back the layers of their lives, allowing readers to witness their valleys, their breaking points, but also their resilient rise. Together, these women stand as a collective voice for Black women worldwide who are unlearning survival and embracing their right to feel, heal, be soft, be human, and be whole.

Volume 1 Contributing Authors:

Lantoinette Clarke (Foreword Author), Alicia Sylve, Bria Collins, Carleeka Basnight-Menendez, Czarina Lynell, Dr. Lori Lewis, Psy.D., Kymme Browne, Latoya Vickers, Lois Larkins, Nandria Shaw-Rocio, ShaDonna McPhaul, and Tina F. Foy.

These women represent musicians and vocalists, CEOs, corporate menopause consultants, licensed Christian therapists, salon owners, autism advocates, self-care leaders, storytellers, screenwriters, film directors, business advisors, community builders, and Evangelists.

Different journeys; different battles; one sound of resilience.

From the Visionary, Tameka Chapman:

“Unfortunately, for most Black women, we never knew the word 'resilient' because we were called strong... strong-minded, strong-willed, able to handle tough situations that should have caused collapse. At home, we didn't have the luxury of not doing things because they were too hard. We didn't complain about it because it wasn't allowed. We were expected to do as we were told and to not show emotions even when it didn't seem fair. Yet, here we are as adult Black women trying to find ourselves, trying to explain and over-explain who we are as Black women, and trying to fit into a mold that was created with us in mind.”

This anthology does not glamorize suffering. It dignifies the women who lived through it. Each chapter is a testimony of truth and transformation.

LIVE BOOK LAUNCH EVENT: December 17 @ 8PM EST

A global interactive experience featuring:

. Author stories

. Healing-centered conversation

. The book highlight trailer premiere

. Special guest speakers

This night is more than an unveiling; these black women are reclaiming their identity of resilience.

To pre-order the book, visit

Register for the launch event, visit