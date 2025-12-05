Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Setting Up Special Economic Zone In Nation's Atyrau Region

2025-12-05 05:07:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 5. The Government of Kazakhstan has established a special economic zone (SEZ) “Atyrau” in the Atyrau region, Trend reports, according to the Government resolution dated December 1, 2025.

The 450-hectare zone, located along the Atyrau-Dossor highway and in the Zhylyoi district, will operate until December 31, 2036, to attract investment, introducing advanced technologies, and boosting employment. Priority sectors include manufacturing, chemical and petrochemical production, metallurgy, metalworking, and other high-value-added industries.

The SEZ will benefit from a special legal regime, including favorable tax and customs rules, and will be managed in accordance with Kazakhstan's Law on Special Economic and Industrial Zones.

Kazakhstan's special economic zones (SEZs) attracted approximately 925.3 billion tenge (around $2 billion) in foreign direct investment from January through September 2025. During the same period, five investment agreements were signed in the manufacturing sector, totaling over 3.1 trillion tenge ($6.2 billion), with four additional agreements under review covering ferroalloy production, passenger railcars, cement manufacturing, and other industries.

