Azerbaijan Pushes For Deeper OTS Cooperation In Labor And Social Security

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has held discussions on strengthening cooperation in labor, employment, and social protection within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met on November 5 with participants of the first meeting of labor, employment, and social protection ministers of OTS member states, held in Baku.

During the meeting, the importance of the ministers' gathering was emphasized, and satisfaction was expressed with the mutually beneficial cooperation already established among OTS member countries across various fields.

The members voiced their confidence that under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the organization will continue its development and further enhance its influence on the international stage.

The discussion also touched on Azerbaijan's state policy in labor and employment, as well as the consistent social reforms carried out in the country. It was highlighted that the creation of an innovative economy, the increase of labor productivity, and the improvement of social welfare have been defined by President Ilham Aliyev as strategic priorities of national policy.

The meeting also looked into the possibilities for ramping up cooperation among Turkic states in labor, employment, and social protection.

The first meeting of the ministers of labor, employment, and social protection of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is taking place in Baku, themed "Cooperation in the field of labor for the sake of common prosperity in the Turkic states." Participants include leaders from OTS member states-Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan-and observer countries such as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hungary, and Turkmenistan.