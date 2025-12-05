Azerbaijan Strives For Exchange Of Views With Reps Of Georgian Media Giants - Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani media, being guided by their historical heritage and taking into account the challenges of the global information environment, consider it necessary to exchange views with representatives of leading Georgian media organizations and media experts, the Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum in Baku on the topic "The role of media in forming public trust and information security."

Noting that this is the first time that a joint media forum has been held, Ismayilov said that this will form the basis of the next successful stage of cooperation, which draws strength from history, and will make a significant contribution to the media environment of the countries in terms of practical importance.

"The modern information environment is changing rapidly, and these changes create new challenges for both states and societies. The development of digital technologies, the expansion of social media platforms, and the acceleration of the flow of information further increase the responsibility of the media, their professional standards, and the role they play in public trust.

In this regard, the main topic of the forum is particularly relevant because a healthy information environment and a society that trusts it are possible only through the unity of professional journalistic activity and effective information security policy," he added.

The Azerbaijan-Georgia Media Forum is convening in Baku under the theme "The Role of Media in Establishing Public Trust and Information Security." The inaugural panel session of the forum will focus on the theme "Enhancing the Media Ecosystem to Safeguard Information Security." A second panel discussion is scheduled on the subject "Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Journalistic Professionalism and Societal Media Literacy."