Two Charsadda Journalists Receive Death And Bomb Threats From Unknown Messenger Account

Two journalists from Charsadda have reported receiving death threats and warnings of a bomb attack from an unknown individual via Facebook Messenger. According to a police report filed a day earlier, the person issuing the threats claimed to be a member of an non-state, militant group.

Rafaqatullah, one of the targeted journalists, said the threats were linked to their social-media talk show, which he co-hosts with fellow journalist Syed Shah Raza Shah. The programme frequently discusses Pakistan–Afghanistan relations, terrorism, and the return of Afghan refugees.

The police report states this is not the first time such threatening messages have been received. However, the Charsadda Press Club leadership and senior journalists urged the victims to formally document the latest incident due to its severity.

Police have advised the journalists to restrict their movement, avoid unnecessary travel, install CCTV cameras, and adopt all possible safety precautions.

Members of the Charsadda Press Club termed the threats“deeply concerning” and highlighted the deteriorating security situation for journalists in the region.

During a general body meeting on Thursday, senior journalist Syed Shah Raza Shah and Freedom Network's provincial coordinator Rafaqatullah Rozarwal were strongly supported, and the threats issued in the name of proscribed organisations were condemned. Club members affirmed that such tactics cannot stop journalists from reporting facts responsibly.

The meeting also reviewed the club's annual budget and expenditures and announced the formation of an election committee for the upcoming year. President Sabz Ali Khan Tareen expressed dissatisfaction over the police response, noting that the complaint had not yet been converted into an FIR despite discussions with the DPO. He termed the delay“irresponsible” given the serious security concerns.

The affected journalists said that those reporting from the field-raising public issues, exposing mismanagement, and advocating for basic rights-are often the ones targeted. They added that remaining silent would be equivalent to“inviting death,” stressing the need to highlight such matters at every forum. The Press Club demanded immediate registration of an FIR and arrest of the culprits, warning of protests otherwise.

Speaking to TNN, Rafaqatullah clarified that their vlogs are based on verified facts and objective analysis, without personal opinion. He said that reactions from banned outfits to their programme often lead to such threats. The recent messages, he added, explicitly mentioned killing them and carrying out a bomb attack. Although a report has been filed at the Charsadda City Police Station, it has not yet been formally registered as an FIR.

Security agencies are investigating the matter, and the journalists say they are taking precautionary measures for their safety. However, they insisted that their factual reporting will continue and they will not be intimidated.

According to Press Freedom Network, Pakistani journalists have faced detentions, legal cases, and harassment over the past year. Its 2025 report states that five journalists were killed between May 2024 and April 2025 while performing their duties-three in Sindh and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the same period, 82 journalists and media workers were subjected to threats, harassment, arrests, and legal action. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded the highest number of cases (22), followed by Islamabad (20), Punjab (18), Balochistan (4), and one case from Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Multiple cases have also been registered against Bajaur-based journalist Rehman Wali Ehsas. According to the Pakistan Press Foundation, 162 incidents involving attacks, abductions, arrests, detentions, and cases against journalists were recorded in 2024.

Rafaqatullah warned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is becoming increasingly dangerous for journalists and called on security agencies to ensure their protection. He said they will continue exercising their right to free expression and highlight public issues and the truth-“and whatever happens will be by the will of God.”