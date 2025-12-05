Balochistan Bar Council, UNDP Hold Second Annual Women Lawyers' Conference On Digital-Age Challenges

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Following the success of the EU-funded Deliver Justice Project, the Balochistan Bar Council and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organized the second annual Women Lawyers' Conference, bringing together more than 85 women lawyers from across the province.

This year's conference coincided with the global 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence and focused on the theme:“Women Practicing Law in the Digital Age and the Era of Artificial Intelligence.” The discussions centered on technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV)-abuse carried out through phones, social media, or other digital platforms.

Balochistan Bar Council Vice Chairman, Raheeb Khan Buleidi, said the annual conference had become an important platform for aligning the needs of women both as users and providers of legal services with the Bar Council's initiatives.

“This year's theme strengthens the conference's role in preparing women lawyers for emerging risks, digital realities, and new professional opportunities,” he said, thanking the EU and UNDP for supporting efforts to make the justice sector safer and more accessible for women.

The conference also featured a session highlighting UNDP's preliminary research on online abuse targeting women, girls, and marginalized groups. This was followed by a panel discussion on“Confronting Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence,” moderated by UNDP Balochistan Head Zulfiqar Durrani.

Panelists included former Ombudsperson Sabira Islam, lawyer Sardar Qadeer, former Balochistan Commission on the Status of Women chairperson Fauzia Shaheen, and lawyer Farzana Khilji. The discussion explored the nature of TFGBV cases, legal gaps, evidence collection mechanisms, and the need for safer online spaces for women and girls.

EU representative Jeroen Willems said advances in artificial intelligence and ICT bring significant benefits but also new challenges such as TFGBV.

“We are pleased to support women lawyers in tackling these challenges, strengthening access to justice, and breaking down long-standing barriers,” he said.

At the conclusion of the conference, women lawyers agreed on a set of recommendations aimed at making workplaces safer and ensuring that the judicial system is prepared to meet the demands and challenges of the modern digital era, including AI.

UNDP Pakistan's Deputy Resident Representative, Nguyen Vinh, delivered a message of encouragement:

“Let this gathering not remain just a conversation but turn into resolve-the resolve to confront injustice wherever it occurs and to stand with every woman whose voice has yet to be heard.”

She thanked the Balochistan Bar Council and the EU for their continued support in empowering women in the justice sector.