Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Sources Report Drone Attacks On Syzran Oil Refinery, Temryuk Port, And Grozny-City In Chechnya

Russian Sources Report Drone Attacks On Syzran Oil Refinery, Temryuk Port, And Grozny-City In Chechnya


2025-12-05 05:07:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ASTRA reported this on Telegram.

MENAFN05122025000193011044ID1110441481



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search