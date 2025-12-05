403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Sources Report Drone Attacks On Syzran Oil Refinery, Temryuk Port, And Grozny-City In Chechnya
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ASTRA reported this on Telegram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment