Azerbaijan Refunds VAT To Cashless Real Estate Buyers

2025-12-05 05:07:20
From January to November this year, individuals purchasing real estate in Azerbaijan through cashless transactions were refunded a total of ₼28,263,700 (approximately $16.2 million) in value-added tax (VAT), Azernews ​reports.

AzerNews

