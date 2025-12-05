Former IDP Families Return To Horovlu Village Under State“Great Return” Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of the First State Program on the Great Return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the next wave of resettlement has taken place in Horovlu village, Jabrayil district. Families, who were sent off earlier in the morning, have now reached their ancestral homes.

According to Azernews, Horovlu welcomed 18 families today, totaling 66 people. Residents stepped into the rebuilt village with tears of joy, witnessing firsthand the restoration and beauty of their homeland.

The village covers a total area of 248 hectares. In the first phase, 334 individual houses were constructed on 94 hectares. The homes, featuring 2 to 5 rooms, are equipped with modern utilities including water, electricity, gas, solar panels, and high-speed internet. Roads within the village have been asphalted. Key infrastructure has also been established, including a school for 624 students, a 220-seat kindergarten, a two-story administrative building, a market complex, multi-purpose catering facilities, a medical station, and a sports and wellness center.

Traditional water channels (“Əsgər”,“Şığı”,“Orta”,“Gülqasım”, and“Xəlifə”) that were destroyed during the occupation have been restored. A 4.4-hectare park complex has been built, with walking paths laid from the Flag Square to the market area. Additionally, 3.1 hectares of green space have been planted with olive, plane, and Eldar pine trees.

Returning residents expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support. They also thanked the heroic Azerbaijani Army, its soldiers and officers, and paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives to liberate the homeland, extending condolences and strength to their families.