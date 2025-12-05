403
Riyadh's Sports Boulevard.. Premier Urban Project Improving Quality Of Life
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Khaled Al-Shammari
RIYADH, Dec 5 (KUNA) -- Launched as part of major projects by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 2019, the Riyadh Sports Boulevard in the Saudi capital is viewed as a premier urban project aimed at improving the quality for life of citizens and residents.
According to the Sports Boulevard authority, 40 percent of the project, around 83 kilometers of paths and facilities, was opened for visitors.
The Boulevard will stretch over 135 kilometers from western to eastern Riyadh and will include walking, jogging, and cycling paths in addition to horse riding areas in between greenery and facilities dedicated for sports, culture, as well as numerous services.
The decision to implement the project began in 2020 with several government entities coordinating in the past years to bring the vision into reality.
One of the project's Engineers Hilayel bin Jahaz affirmed that Sports Boulevard was geared towards creating a sports-activities-friendly city, asserting it was also part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, especially the goal of improving quality of life in the capital and making it among the world's top green cities.
Similarly, Engineer Mesnad bin Nayef revealed that the project will be completed in the next few years, noting that it will transform the living conditions of Riyadhis.
Regarding challenges, Bin Nayef explained that maintaining the facilities within such a large-scale project would be one of the main challenges, but with cooperation between projects supervisors and the people, anything was possible. (end)
