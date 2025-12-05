Regulator DGCA Eases Flight Duty Norms For Pilots Amid Indigo Crisis

Representational Photo

Mumbai- Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday eased the flight duty norms by allowing substitution of leaves with a weekly rest period amid massive operational disruptions at IndiGo, according to sources.

As per the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms,“no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest”, which means that weekly rest period and leaves are to be treated separately. The clause was part of efforts to address fatigue issues among the pilots.

Citing IndiGo flight disruptions, sources told PTI that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to withdraw the provision 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest' from the FDTL norms.

“In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision,” DGCA said in a communication dated December 5.

The gaps in planning ahead of the implementation of the revised FDTL, the second phase of which came into force from November 1, have resulted in crew shortage at IndiGo and is one of the key reasons for the current disruptions.

DGCA Chief Seeks Cooperation of Pilots to Ensure Smooth Flight Ops

In an appeal, the Director General said that in light of the current IndiGo flight disruptions due to operational constraints, unpredictable weather patterns and rising seasonal demand, the aviation sector is experiencing significant strain.

He noted that these disruptions have led to delays, passenger inconvenience, and increased pressure on airline operations.

“As we now approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges.

“Passenger volumes are expected to rise sharply, and weather-related impacts may further complicate scheduling and flight safety,” Kidwai said.

Given this situation, he has requested the full cooperation of all pilot bodies, associations, and pilots across India to maintain stable, smooth flight operations during this busy, weather-sensitive period and to reduce avoidable delays and cancellations.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen coordination between pilots and airlines to proactively and safely manage the situation.

Amid concerns in certain quarters about relaxing Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is“committed for safety and implementation of FDTL CAR in letter and spirit”.