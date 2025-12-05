NC Govt Achieved Much In First Year Despite UT Status: Farooq Abdullah

Dr Farooq Abdullah – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday defended the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying a lot has been achieved in its first year within the limited powers granted to it under the Union Territory set up.

Abdullah, however, said a lot more needs to be done to ease the sufferings of the people.

“We still have a lot to cover. Whatever we could do this year, it is before you. Our opponents will always tell you that this or that has not been done, but they will not tell you what has been achieved,” Abdullah said here.

He was addressing the party workers near the mausoleum of the NC founder and his father, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Hazratbal on the occasion of the latter's 120th birth anniversary.

The NC chief said the biggest accomplishment in the first year of the elected government has been“that we can move around freely now, and speak freely”.