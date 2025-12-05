PDP Urges LG To Approve Higher Age Limit For J & K Competitive Exams

File photo of Waheed ur Rehman Parra

Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday urged Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to approve the Jammu and Kashmir government's proposal, seeking an increase in the upper age limit for the combined competitive examination.

PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra said a favourable approval before the examination, scheduled to take place on December 7, would reflect compassion, fairness and sensitivity towards young aspirants who have endured many setbacks.

On November 10, the Jammu and Kashmir government relaxed the upper age limit to 35 years for open merit candidates appearing for combined competitive exams of the Union Territory. Earlier, the age limit was 30.

The upper age limit for reserved category candidates has been set at 37 years while for persons with physical disability, it is 38 years.

“I write to you on behalf of countless youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir who have long been preparing for the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2025, which is only two days from now.

“It is understood that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has transmitted a formal proposal seeking age relaxation for candidates who lost valuable preparation years due to circumstances entirely beyond their control.

“Ministers of the J-K government have repeatedly stated that the proposal is complete in all procedural aspects and that it now awaits only your kind consideration and approval,” Parra said in a letter addressed to Lt Governor Sinha.