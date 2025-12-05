Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion Crown VCT PLC (the“Company”) announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the circular issued to shareholders on 26 February 2009), the Company allotted 1,446,374 Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each (the“new Ordinary shares”) and 476,100 new Ordinary C shares in the capital of the Company on the 5 December 2025. The new Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 29.48 pence per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 30.24 less the dividend of 0.76 pence per Ordinary share. The new Ordinary C shares were issued at a price of 38.83 pence per Ordinary C share, comprising of the most recent net asset value of 39.83 less the dividend of 1.00 pence per Ordinary C share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 1,446,374 new Ordinary shares and 476,100 new Ordinary C shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or around 8 December 2025. The new Ordinary shares and new Ordinary C shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares and Ordinary C shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary shares, and the new Ordinary C shares, the capital of the Company as at 5 December 2025 consists of 430,810,161 Ordinary shares and 130,552,722 Ordinary C shares, of which 45,787,992 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 385,022,169 in respect of Ordinary shares and 130,552,722 in respect of Ordinary C shares giving total voting rights of 515,574,891. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

5 December 2025

