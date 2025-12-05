403
Argentina's Quiet Dollar Masks A Nervous Rally In Stocks
The official and blue dollars are now trading almost level, signalling rare calm after years of currency fragmentation.
The S&P Merval hit a fresh intraday record on Thursday before slipping 1.1% as investors took profits after a powerful rally.
Markets are rewarding Milei's reform drive and promised US support, but IMF pressure on reserves and new provincial debt sales show how fragile the calm remains.
The Argentine market went into Friday with an unusual combination: a very quiet peso and an equity index that has started to gasp for air at record heights.
On the wholesale market the dollar trades near 1,446 pesos, with Banco Nación quoting roughly 1,430 to buy and 1,480 to sell.
Parallel markets are almost aligned: the blue dollar hovers around 1,430, while the MEP and cash-with-settlement sit in the high 1,470s and just above 1,500. The once-feared gap between official and blue has shrunk to a rounding error.
That convergence is the clearest market verdict so far on Javier Milei's liberalisation push. After the shock adjustment earlier in the year, traders now see a more unified FX regime and a government that, at least for the moment, resists the old temptation to fix problems with money printing and capital controls.
Yet the calm rests on thin ice. The IM is pressing for faster reserve accumulation, even as Buenos Aires counts on a US$20 billion swap with Washington and flirts with a private repo line of US$6–7 billion to get through heavy January maturities.
A weak dollar index near five-week lows also helps: global investors are again reaching for high-yield stories. Equities show the tension between enthusiasm and exhaustion.
On Thursday the S&P Merval briefly touched a new nominal record above 3.18 million points before closing at 3.096 million, down 1.1%, on about 279 billion pesos in share turnover.
Risk premia stayed tight as the province of Santa Fe placed a nine-year bond for US$800 million at roughly 8.1%, drawing strong demand.
Across the last two sessions the winners' list has been dominated by reform-sensitive utilities and banks. Transener jumped about 4% on fresh privatisation rumours, while Central Puerto, Supervielle and BBVA each logged gains of around 4–6% during Wednesday's surge.
The heaviest losers include Edenor and Grupo Galicia, both down about 3% on Thursday as investors locked in quick profits, alongside Banco de Valores, Ternium and Sociedad Comercial del Plata.
For now, markets are signalling cautious trust in a more orthodox policy mix after years of interventionist experiments. But with the peso stable, equities rich and reserves still thin, any sign of back-tracking on fiscal discipline or structural reform could see this calm evaporate as quickly as it arrived.
