Flyers From Pune To Patna Facing Hardships Due To Cancellation Of Indigo Flights

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Air passengers travelling with IndiGo across the country, on Friday, faced severe inconvenience as widespread flight cancellations resulted in long delays, confusion, and distress. Flyers from Pune, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Surat, Nagpur, and Mumbai reported being stranded at airports, many of them with urgent travel needs and no clear communication or assistance from the airline.

In Pune, a distressed passenger told IANS, "I have been stuck here since yesterday. My wife has passed away, and her body is still at the hospital. I need to take her back home. It has already been two days, and no help is being provided-not even with travel arrangements or expenses. I am in tremendous mental agony."

Another passenger from Pune expressed frustration and said, "I urge the government to intervene. When flights are being cancelled on such a large scale, there must be proper guidelines, oversight, and accountability. My leave from work has now been wasted, and I am stranded without an alternative. The government must take note and ensure such situations are handled better."

A third passenger shared a similar experience: "Until last night, our flight was confirmed. But in the morning, we received a cancellation message-followed by a web check-in notification which confused everyone. There is chaos everywhere. Our onward travel bookings have also been disrupted, and the entire vacation plan has collapsed."

Another traveller from Pune said, "We came to the airport early this morning only to be informed that our flight was cancelled due to a technical fault. They are offering a refund, but that does not solve our problem. We had to travel due to an emergency, and there is no assistance or solution being offered."

Passengers in other cities also reported difficulties.

In Nagpur, a flyer said, "I travelled from Hathgaon because my daughter had an exam. First, they said the flight would be delayed by two hours, then by one hour, and now it is cancelled. I have nowhere to stay. They said they would refund the ticket, but nothing beyond that."

In Mumbai, a passenger said, "We are not asking for a refund-we just need to reach our destination. We request the airline to rebook us. If this is due to safety, we understand, but passengers must be informed properly instead of being left standing without direction."

Another Mumbai passenger reported confusion over baggage handling: "After the cancellation, nobody guided us regarding luggage. When I asked, I was told it was sent to counter 2, and at counter 1, there was no response. This lack of coordination is causing panic among travellers."

Similar scenes unfolded in Patna, Bihar, where a large number of passengers reported delays and cancellations.

One passenger from Patna said, "Our flight on the December 3 was cancelled, and now today's flight is also cancelled. Nobody knows whether it will operate later or not, and ticket prices on other flights are rising rapidly."

In Surat, Gujarat, a traveller shared, "When I reached the airport, I was informed that my flight was cancelled and rescheduled for tomorrow. Now I'm unsure whether tomorrow's flight will also face the same fate."

In Bhubaneswar, Odisha, international travellers were among the affected.

A passenger complained, "There has been no proper communication. Since last night, I have requested to be shifted to any available flight to Bengaluru, as I have an international connection. Tickets on other flights are unavailable. The government must step in-passengers are helpless and anxious."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Airport issued a fresh passenger advisory, announcing that all IndiGo domestic flights departing from the airport are cancelled until midnight.

Delhi Airport took to social media X and said, "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on December 5 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled."

It further added, "Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience. For the latest flight status, please check our official website "