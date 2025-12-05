Searchinform Research Finds One In Two Companies In The Gulf Experienced Internal Security Incidents

MENAFN - B2Press)- SearchInform presented the results of a study analyzing key information security challenges in the Gulf Region.

The survey included 116 respondents from various industries: primarily Information Technology and Information Security specialists and directors from commercial organizations and government institutions.

Internal Threats Are the Top Challenge

The SearchInform study identified two key security threats in the region: social engineering (28%) and insiders (19%). Insiders, as the No. 1 threat, were most often cited by security specialists and senior executives.

One in two respondents said that their company faced internal information security incidents – from staff errors to deliberate data leaks and fraud. SearchInform security expert Yazen Rahmeh notes that the real scale of the problem is likely higher.

“Identifying internal incidents and their risks without specialized software is extremely difficult. In the course of the study, we found that only 45% of companies use DLP (data loss prevention) and DCAP (data-centric audit and protection) solutions. Organizations without such software simply do not have the technical capability to detect an incident,” says Rahmeh.

The study also showed that the larger the company, the higher the level of data-protection deployment. DLP and DCAP are used by 34% of small, 45% of medium, and 75% of large organizations.

Rahmeh emphasizes that for smaller companies, protecting information assets is no less critical:“Fifty-five percent of organizations that faced internal incidents over the past year are SMBs. For them, the loss or leakage of, for example, know-how can become a matter of survival.”

Talent Shortage Remains a Serious Problem

Forty-three percent of respondents reported a shortage of information security specialists. The main reason – limited budget – was noted by a third of those surveyed.

The problem affects small enterprises more acutely: almost half of them (48%) reported a shortage of information security staff. In the mid-market segment, 36% of companies cited a shortage of specialists; among large organizations, 25%.

Managed Security Services Are Gaining Popularity

Thirty-one percent of respondents said they have already outsourced part of their information security tasks. Another 26% plan to do so in the near future.

“The MSS model meets current market conditions. It enables organizations to achieve the necessary results amid tight budgets, a shortage of specialists, and the complexities of administering security software. It's no surprise this approach is resonating across the MENA region,” notes Artem Volodin, CEO, SearchInform MENA.