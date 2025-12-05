$3.5 Bn Cell And Gene Therapy CRO Market Industry Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035 Cell Therapy, Genetic Modification, Stage Of Development, Therapeutic Area, End-Users And Key Geographical Regions
Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy, Type of Genetic Modification, Stage of Development, Therapeutic Area, End-users and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global cell and gene therapy CRO market is poised for substantial growth, escalating from USD 1.7 billion in 2025 to USD 3.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.1% during this period.
The sector's expansion is driven by breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies and the increasing number of FDA-approved treatments addressing various diseases, particularly rare and complex ones. Currently, over 90 such therapies have been approved globally, with notable examples including Elvediys, Fucaso, and Vyjuvek.
Furthermore, over 3,500 clinical trials are actively exploring these therapies across 16 therapeutic areas. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) play a pivotal role by providing expertise in optimizing study designs, navigating regulatory frameworks, and ensuring smooth transitions from preclinical to clinical phases. Over 105 industry players claim capabilities in offering diverse contract research services.
Market Segmentation Highlights
The CRO market is segmented by therapy type, genetic modification, development stage, therapeutic area, end users, and geographic regions. The CAR-T segment dominates cell therapy, owing to its effectiveness against haematological malignancies. The ex vivo genetic modification holds a significant market share due to its utilization of viral vectors for gene integration. Clinical trials continue to capture the largest market share due to stringent regulatory compliance. Oncological disorders remain the largest therapeutic focus, and industry players continue to lead the market.
Key Insights from the Cell and Gene Therapy CRO Market Report
- More than 105 companies, including both startups and established firms, offer contract research services, predominantly from North America. About 20% provide a full spectrum of clinical services, indicating a trend towards comprehensive service offerings. Acquisitions are the most common partnership model, with 58% of such initiatives aimed at expanding service capabilities. Since 2019, over 3,000 cell therapy clinical trials have been registered, with over 70% actively recruiting patients. Around 500 gene therapy trials, enrolling over 48,000 patients, are underway globally. Demand for cell and gene therapies is prompting stakeholders to enhance their service size and capabilities. Approximately 25% of market revenue is expected to stem from oncological treatments. China's CRO market is expected to grow faster, reflecting a global shift in market dynamics.
Notable Players Profiled in the Report
- Altasciences Allucent CMIC Labcorp Linical Medpace PPD Precision for Medicine QPS Syneos Health CMED ICON Pharmalex Novotech
