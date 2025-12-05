EUR/USD Forecast 05/12: Fed And Inflation Data Loom (Video)
- EUR/USD faces significant resistance to nearly 1.17 as traders weigh upcoming Fed decisions and key inflation data. Recent euro strength reflects expectations of a rate cut, but shifting economic signals could quickly revive US dollar momentum.
As far as the economic outlook is concerned, the US leading indicators look much more likely to show a stronger US next year in the first quarter, while Europe and many other places may not look as strong. In other words, it seems only a matter of time before we see US dollar strength yet again. That being said, if we broke above 1.18, I'd have to throw my hands up and say, okay, fine, the euro is going higher, but there's a lot of noise between here and there to still chew through.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAlthough recently we've seen a nice W pattern, the reality is this could all change very rapidly next week. Furthermore, the Friday session has the core PCE price index numbers. That is the Federal Reserve's favorite measure of inflation. If that comes in hotter than the 0.2% expected, that could make the US dollar strengthen quite rapidly as well.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.
