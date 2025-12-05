GBP/USD Forecast 05/12: Stalls As UK Optimism Fades (Video)
- GBP/USD stalled after an attempted continuation higher, with UK budget optimism clashing against looming rate cuts and a potentially stronger US outlook. A pullback remains plausible as markets await next week's Fed decision and Powell's press conference.
The reality is that the United States economy is likely to pick up in the first quarter of 2026. And if that's the case, it makes more sense for the US dollar to go higher than lower as other economies around the world are set to be a little soft, including the United Kingdom. A pullback from here makes a certain amount of sense and could send the British pound back down to the 1.32 level. That's an area I'd expect to see a certain amount of support, as it had been supported in the past and resistance even more recently.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAnything below there, then I think you get a continuation of significant selling. On the other hand, if we can break above the 1.34 level, then we may continue to the 1.36 level. It has been a long time spent here in this what looked like a topping pattern, but right now we are trying to challenge that. If we give up the candlestick from Wednesday, that is a very strong sign that this pair drops.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
