USD/JPY Forecast: Slips As Fed Rate Cut Bets Mount (Chart)
- USD/JPY slipped after an early Thursday rally attempt as traders positioned for a possible Federal Reserve rate cut next week. Despite short-term pressure, the broader trend remains intact with key support near ¥153 and rising Japanese yields adding complexity.
That being said, there is one thing that you need to pay attention to. And that's the Japanese bond market as yields are starting to rise in Japan, potentially negating this interest rate differential, at least to a point. With this, I think we've got some volatility ahead of us, but from a technical analysis standpoint, we haven't really broken anything yet. And I still look at the 153 yen level as a potential floor in this market. The 50-day EMA sits just above there as well. And I think that's worth paying attention to also. With this, a market could be looked at through the prism of offering an opportunity soon, but we need to see some type of bounce.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewRight Side of the“V”I want to start buying the US dollar on the right-hand side of the V pattern that may or may not show up. We'll just have to wait and see. But if we were to break down below the 152.50 yen level, then we have to ask questions as to whether or not the trend will have changed. Overall, though, I think this is a market that, given enough time, will find interest in buyers. I am bullish still, although this pullback of course, has given us a bit of a pause.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
