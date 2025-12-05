Switzerland Sends Experts And Aid To Storm-Hit Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has launched an international appeal for help in view of the extensive flooding and landslides, the Swiss foreign ministry announced on Thursday. Switzerland had offered its assistance to the authorities, who had accepted.

According to the statement, the six-strong Swiss rescue team consists mainly of specialists in water, sanitation and hygiene. An India-based disaster risk reduction expert from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) will also be travelling to Sri Lanka. The SDC is also providing drinking water modules to supply 10,000 people.

A fortnight ago, the SDC donated CHF500,000 to the Philippine Red Cross. The population there has been affected by several typhoons. The SDC has also earmarked CHF200,000 to support the reconstruction of Vietnam. Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, on the other hand, have not yet asked for international help.

Massive flooding and landslides have been causing severe damage in numerous countries in South and Southeast Asia for several weeks. Sri Lanka has been particularly hard hit: according to preliminary figures, 390 people have died and 250 are missing.

Adapted from German by AI/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....