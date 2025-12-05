This Is The 'Happiest' Christmas Playlist, According To Science

403
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) A leading music expert has developed the world's happiest Christmas car playlist 'guaranteed' to keep everyone happy – according to science. Dr Claire Renfrew, a music psychologist, sifted through hours of tracks to find the perfect songs, with all the tunes adhering to a scientific formula. According to the equation, the secret to a dopamine-boosting song is a combination of being in a major key, featuring bright and energetic vocals, playing at 100-140 BPM, with a simple catchy chorus. It was found the tune that scientifically hits all the right notes is Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' – although research of 2,000 Christmas celebrating motorists found Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas is You' (45 per cent) was the yuletide track which makes them most happy. The likes of 'Feliz Navidad' by José Feliciano, 'Jingle Bell Rock' by Bobby Helms, and 'Holly Jolly Christmas' by Michael Bublé, all follow these 'rules' - along with classics such as 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' by Wizzard. Dr Renfrew was commissioned to create the 'World's Happiest Christmas Car Playlist By Fiat [] - a 25-track playlist to help bring joy to Christmas journeys and help Brits combat the stresses of the festive drive home. The playlist, which is available for free on Spotify, is ranked in order of which songs fit the scientific formula the best. She said: "It's important all the songs 'work' together because the playlist you have can make or break your drive home for Christmas. “Christmas songs can have a surprisingly powerful positive impact on us psychologically. “Not only do Christmas songs boost our moods, they reduce stress, evoke nostalgia, enhance social bonding, increase energy, trigger joyful anticipation, and improve emotional regulation, making them powerful psychological tools for happiness and festive well-being.” The study also found 25 per cent think it is only acceptable to listen to festive music from 5th December. Almost half (48 per cent) said yuletide songs make them feel happy, whereas 45 per cent said they help them tap into nostalgia. Other popular songs included Shakin' Stevens' 'Merry Christmas Everyone', 'Last Christmas' by Wham! and 'Fairytale of New York' by The Pogues & Kirsty MacColl (all 38 per cent). While Michael Bublé's 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' (37 per cent) and 'Driving Home for Christmas' by Chris Rea (35 per cent) were also among the most popular tracks. The poll, conducted via OnePoll, found 54 per cent of those driving home for Christmas felt it is one of the best moments of the season. Despite it being a highlight, 47 per cent believed it's the most stressful time to be on the roads. Everywhere being busier (75 per cent), people driving with more urgency (66 per cent) and adverse weather conditions (59 per cent) were the biggest causes of the increased stress levels. Whereas 53 per cent highlighted parking issues as a key cause of higher tensions. More than one in 10 (13 per cent) said they will be on the road for longer than an hour on their drive home for Christmas. Nearly seven in 10 (69 per cent) will be travelling by car - with 57 per cent of these travelling with their partner and 44 per cent taking to the road with their children. To keep children entertained on the journey, 76 per cent said they will listen to Christmas songs, but 48 per cent said they will sing songs together. Victoria Hatfield of FIAT UK, which commissioned the research following the launch of its Grande Panda to the UK market said: "Happiness is part of our brand ethos and we believe that driving home for Christmas doesn't need to be stressful but should be celebrated as the start of the festive period. “By getting the right playlist and plans in place, you can have a magical and stress-free drive home ahead of the big day.” THE TOP 25 HAPPIEST CHRISTMAS SONGS - ACCORDING TO SCIENCE: 1. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee 2. Feliz Navidad – José Feliciano 3. Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms 4. Holly Jolly Christmas – Michael Bublé 5. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday – Wizzard 6. It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams 7. Sleigh Ride – Harry Connick, Jr. 8. Santa Claus Is Coming To Town – The Jackson 5 9. Wonderful Christmastime (Edited Version / Remastered) – Paul McCartney 10. Underneath the Tree – Kelly Clarkson 11. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey 12. Winter Wonderland – Bing Crosby 13. Step Into Christmas – Elton John 14. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! – Frank Sinatra 15. Last Christmas – Wham! 16. White Christmas – Bing Crosby 17. Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin' Stevens 18. Mistletoe – Justin Bieber 19. Happy Xmas (War Is Over) – Remastered 2010 – John Lennon, Yoko Ono 20. Christmas Wrapping – The Waitresses 21. Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande 22. Silver Bells – Dean Martin 23. Little Saint Nick – The Beach Boys 24. Do They Know It's Christmas? – 1984 Version – Band Aid 25. Deck The Hall – Nat King Cole THE FORMULA FOR A PERFECT CHRISTMAS SONG: According to the formula, the secret to a dopamine-boosting song is a combination of being in major key, featuring bright & energetic vocals and instruments, 100 - 140 BPM, a simple & catchy chorus and commonly with a Verse > Chorus > Verse > Chorus > Instrumental > Chorus structure.
