Confident Saudi Arabia Take On Comoros Morocco Eye 'Crucial' Win Against Oman

DOHA: An in-form Saudi Arabia side is aiming for a second consecutive victory in Group B of the FIFA Arab Cup as they face Comoros today, while Morocco look to maintain its place at the top of the group in a key clash against Oman.

Saudi Arabia fought hard for a 2-1 victory over Oman in their thrilling opening match, and now they are setting their sights on another three points at Al Bayt Stadium tonight.

“We are looking forward to securing our quarter-final berth before our final group match against Morocco,” Saudi Arabia's Saleh Al-Shehri, who scored a winning goal against Oman, said at a press conference yesterday.

“We are improving and all the players are looking to give their best.”



Morocco players take part in a training session.

Saudi Arabia's assistant coach Francois Rodrigues, however, warned the match will not be easy.

“It will be a tough match because our opponents are a good team with good players but we will be ready. The team is determined to reach far in the tournament,” he said.

Comoros, who qualified for the group stage after beating Yemen, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Morocco in their opening match, conceding all the goals in the first half.

Comoros coach Hamada Jambay hoped his team will come up with improved performance against the Saudis.

“We have worked on rectifying our mistakes in the first match,” he told a pre-match press conference.

“We didn't start the match well against Morocco but we improved in the second half. We are ready as the players have shown a lot of improvement in our training sessions. They will do their best to come up with a desired result in the tough match,” said Jambay.

Oman look to bounce back

Earlier in Group B, Morocco will meet Oman at Education City Stadium, eyeing early progression to the knockout stage.

Morocco are leading the group on better goal difference with coach Tarik Sektioui expressing his confidence despite injury challenges.

“We have suffered from injuries and lack of readiness but we understand the responsibility of defending the reputation of Moroccan football. We will go for a win which will be crucial in taking us to the quarter-finals,” said Sektioui.

However, Oman, under veteran Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, are plotting their own victory to keep their hopes alive after a loss against Saudi Arabia.

“We respect the strength and potential of the Moroccan national team. We will give our best to achieve victory,” said Queiroz.

“Our preparation for the match went well and we are seeking full points that will give us confidence to move forward in the tournament,” he added.

Oman star Abdullah Fawaz, said:“Our eyes will remain on tomorrow's points and continuing the competition because we need mental focus and readiness to secure the victory, and we have prepared everything accordingly in order to win.”