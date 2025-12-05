Sudan Show Their Resolve

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Undoubtedly, facing the title-holders in a tournament opener is going to ramp up the pressure, and Algeria's pedigree in African and Arab football, along with their impressive FIFA World Cup history, make them a complex challenge for any competitor. Nevertheless, it seems that Sudan were not cowed in the first round of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.

James Kwesi Appiah's men spared no effort in the first half, standing firm against the champions' early surge and drive to dominate the proceedings, and refused to concede a goal. They gradually found their feet in the match, drawing energy from their magnificent fans who packed the stands at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. Then came an Algerian dismissal, which paved the way for Sudan to take full control of the second half.

Sudan goalkeeper Mohamed Al Nour was one of the men who came to the rescue at touch moments in the first half. The 25-year-old's brilliance earned him a well-deserved Player of the Match award, although he was quick to spread the credit around.

“Our ambition was to win. Every player put in a fantastic performance, and we hope to be victorious next time,” he told FIFA after the match.

“The coach gave us the right instructions in the second half to secure a victory, but we didn't succeed. For now, we hope to qualify to play on.”

He also spoke about the Player of the Match award, promising his country's fans more progress on a collective level.“God helped me deliver a good performance, and I hope I can help my team in the coming matches and deliver my best. To our fans, I say: Stay tuned for the upcoming matches – the Falcons of Jediane are coming, God willing.”

Al Nour was not the only standout. Ahmed Tabanja, the left-back, also showed his resolve and injected vitality and momentum into his country's second-half charge with his skill on the ball. Afterward, he acknowledged the difficulty of the opposition.

“A tough match against Algeria, the title holders,” he said.“We want to deliver our best in the next match and follow the coach's instructions to get the win. Facing the champions motivated us to give everything on the pitch, especially with Algeria also being one of Africa's top teams.”

Victory may have eluded Sudan against Algeria, but the draw will sharpen their focus against Iraq tomorrow.

They will be looking to wrestle the top spot in the group from the Lions of Mesopotamia who lead the pack with three points, before concluding their group-stage matches against Bahrain on Wednesday, December 9. (FIFA)