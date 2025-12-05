Herat Governor To Iran: Perpetrators Who Shot Afghans Must Face Justice

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): The governor of western Herat has submitted an official letter of protest to the Iranian Consul General regarding the killing of several residents of the province by Iranian border guards, calling for a transparent investigation into the incident and for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Mufti Mohammad Yusuf Saeedi, the governor's spokesman said:“Maulana Islamjar, the governor of Herat, handed over the local administration's official letter of protest to the Iranian Consul General in Herat concerning the recent incident in which several of our compatriots were martyred by Iranian border guards.”

According to him, the governor stated that the tragic event has provoked public anger as well as serious concern within the Herat local administration and the Islamic Emirate, adding that Iran must thoroughly and transparently investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators before a court.

Maulana Islamjar emphasized that protecting the lives of citizens in border areas is a fundamental principle of good neighborly relations, and that Iran must take practical measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

He added that Ali Reza Marhamati, the Iranian Consul General, expressed regret over the tragic event and promised to report the issue to his country and convey the demands of Islamic Emirate officials to the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This development comes after several families, whose relatives were recently killed by gunfire from Iranian border forces, held a protest on Wednesday in front of the Herat governor's office, demanding a serious investigation from the government.

These families, who are from the Zir Koh and Shindand districts of Herat, say that ten of their relatives were recently shot dead at the border by Iranian forces-without warning-while attempting to cross into Iran.

