Herat Entrepreneur Distributes Pomegranates To Students To Boost Domestic Agriculture

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok):In a rare initiative to support farmers and promote local products, a businessman in western Herat is distributing up to one ton of pomegranates daily to students at a school in the province.

Haji Abdul-Zahir Bashiri, a businessman and founder of the Bashiri Charity Foundation, said the initiative aims to strengthen farmers' economy and encourage the consumption of domestic products.

The pomegranates are being distributed to students at a school built and funded by his foundation.

“This program not only supports the students' health but also helps boost the income of farmers' families and promote local products. So far, we have distributed six tons of pomegranates,” Bashiri added.

Mohammad Taher Kakar, the school principal, said that up to one ton of fresh pomegranates is juiced and provided to students daily. He explained that the program, which started six days ago, is designed to promote the culture of consuming domestic products and to support local farmers.

Local residents have welcomed the initiative, noting that natural fruits are far healthier than energy drinks and that such programs should be encouraged in other institutions as well.

Dr. Mohammad Dawood, a resident of Herat's 8th district, said supporting agricultural products is a collective responsibility, and motivating students to consume local fruits can have a long-term positive impact on farmers.

Teachers also highlighted that promoting domestic products and the consumption of local fruits can enhance economic self-sufficiency and encourage farmers to increase production.

Students expressed their appreciation for the initiative, saying that fresh fruits improve their health and concentration in class.

Haroon, a sixth-grade student, said similar programs should be introduced in other schools.

He added that most students cannot afford natural juices, and consuming artificial juices can be harmful to their health.

