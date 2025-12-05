63 Women's Right Cases Resolved, 248 Mentally Ill Referred To ARCS: Movv

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Vice and Virtue and Complaints Hearing (MoVV) said that during the past week, it addressed 63 women-related cases, identified 248 individuals with mental disorders, and referred them to the Red Crescent.

The ministry also resolved 12 hostility cases and 20 disputes-both minor and major-among tribes and families.

In a statement, the ministry said its staff, through careful planning and extensive cooperation with the public and religious scholars, have taken effective and constructive steps to establish a balanced and safe society based on Islamic values.

To ensure the mental health of the community, ministry personnel in Kapisa and Laghman provinces identified 248 individuals with mental disorders and officially referred them to the Red Crescent for treatment, follow-up, and necessary care.

During the past week, ministry personnel addressed 63 women-related Sharia cases, including:

. 25 cases of oppression

. 11 cases of denial of inheritance rights

. 12 cases of forced marriages

. 6 cases related to dowry

. 5 cases of unpaid maintenance (nafaqah)

. 4 divorce cases

The ministry also noted that its staff successfully resolved 12 hostility cases and 20 disputes-both minor and major-among tribes and families in various provinces.

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing efforts to counter practices against Islamic values and maintain social order, nine individuals involved in sorcery-related activities were identified and detained across seven provinces during the past week.

