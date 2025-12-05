NPC Approves 562 Projects Worth 130.6B Afs In 3 Years:Fitrat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that over the past three years, the National Procurement Commission (NPC) has approved 562 projects worth approximately 130.6 billion Afghanis, achieving savings of around five billion Afghanis in project contracts.

Mullah Mohammadullah Fetrat, deputy spokesperson for the IEA, wrote on his X page that it has been three full years since the establishment of the NPC.

During this period, the commission approved 562 projects valued at about 130.6 billion Afghanis across 33 sessions.

He added that these projects not only generated savings of approximately five billion Afghanis but also created employment opportunities for thousands of citizens.

Fetrat emphasized that the projects were implemented with a focus on balanced provincial development and meeting the needs of the people, giving priority to the use of domestic products during execution.

According to the deputy spokesperson, the NPC approved projects in sectors including reconstruction, agriculture and rural development, health, electricity, transport, drinking water, urban infrastructure, services, and telecommunications, and their implementation is currently ongoing.

