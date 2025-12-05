Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AAA's Charter Cargo Plane To Arrive Soon, Boosting Trade, Exports

2025-12-05 04:00:28
KABUL (Pajhwok): Ariana Afghan Airlines (AAA) has signed an agreement for a new charter cargo plane, which is expected to arrive in the country soon and provide fast and reliable services for transporting export and import goods for national traders.

The company wrote on its X page that CEO Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat said the agreement reflects AAA's commitment to supporting national traders.

Sharafat added that Ariana Afghan Airlines aims to strengthen the country's commercial sector, particularly the development of exports, by offering more reliable, efficient, and competitive air transport services.

According to AAA, with the arrival of the aircraft, national traders will benefit from faster, more affordable, and extensive logistics services, which are expected to significantly boost export volumes.

The airline noted that the plane will open new avenues to facilitate quicker, easier, and safer export and import processes for traders.

AAA emphasized that this development is not only positive news for national traders but also a key step toward the country's broader economic growth.

It is worth noting that earlier this month, the Directorate of Emirati Companies announced that Ariana Afghan Airlines plans to purchase three charter planes to further accelerate the transport of export goods.

Pajhwok Afghan News

