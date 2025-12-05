IMF To Release Sixth Tranche Of US$350 Million To Sri Lanka Within Fortnight

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka is set to receive approximately US$350 million as the sixth installment under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), expected to arrive within the next two weeks, the International Monetary Fund confirmed yesterday.

The announcement came during a high-level donor consultation hosted by the Ministry of Finance, bringing together diplomatic representatives, bilateral and multilateral development partners, and key international lenders. The forum aimed to assess the impact of Cyclone Ditva and coordinate ongoing relief, recovery, and reconstruction efforts.

The session was jointly chaired by the Central Bank Governor and the Treasury Secretary. Senior officials in attendance included Senior Economic Advisor Duminda Hulangamuwa, Senior Additional Secretary Russell Aponso, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Aloka Bandara, along with representatives from the Prime Minister's Office, the Disaster Management Centre, and ministries covering foreign affairs, foreign employment, and tourism.

According to the Presidential Media Division, international partners reaffirmed their commitment to assist Sri Lanka during this crucial recovery phase. The Treasury Secretary presented an overview of cyclone-related damages, stressing the transition from immediate relief to a strategic long-term recovery plan. Support from external donors in the form of humanitarian supplies, concessional financing, grants, and short- to medium-term aid was highlighted as critical to stabilizing affected communities.

The Central Bank Governor emphasized the need for external financing to address domestic borrowing limitations and mitigate economic contraction. Officials also urged development partners to help revitalize the tourism sector and attract international visitors as part of the recovery process.

Several donor nations and multilateral agencies committed immediate humanitarian assistance, including emergency services, food and drinking water, hygiene kits, medical supplies, and rapid-response health interventions to prevent disease outbreaks. Some countries have already deployed relief teams on the ground.

Discussions also focused on the medium-term rehabilitation of essential infrastructure, including roads, bridges, irrigation networks, and transport systems. Existing lending arrangements are being redesigned to support reconstruction, with additional grant and loan packages explored to meet long-term development needs.

The World Bank has launched a rapid post-disaster assessment, while development partners are coordinating on detailed evaluations of housing, agriculture, and public services to ensure funding is efficiently mobilized for both immediate relief and sustained recovery.