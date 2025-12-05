Sri Lanka's IMM Triumphs At ASOCIO Awards 2025 In Taiwan

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Inclusive Media Monitoring (Pvt) Ltd. (IMM) has brought home a major win for Sri Lanka by receiving the prestigious ASOCIO Outstanding Digital Transformation Organization Award at a ceremony held on November 7 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The award was presented by the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO), the leading ICT industry body across the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1984 and headquartered in Tokyo, ASOCIO represents more than 24,000 tech companies across 24 member economies, including Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, India, and Malaysia, with Sri Lanka represented via its member federation, FITIS. Often referred to as the“Oscars of Asian digital excellence,” the ASOCIO Awards celebrate organizations demonstrating remarkable leadership in innovation and digital transformation.

This recognition cements Sri Lanka's growing reputation in the regional technology landscape and highlights IMM's expertise in ad verification, social media monitoring, and electronic media intelligence. The company has positioned itself as a local leader empowering Sri Lankan businesses to operate on par with international competitors.

“Attending the ASOCIO Awards was more than just participation. We showcased Sri Lanka's creativity and emerged victorious,” said Jayantha Sittampalam, Managing Director of IMM.“This achievement belongs to every Sri Lankan organization striving for innovation. Our newly launched all-in-one dashboard is proof that Colombo-based solutions can compete on a global stage.”

At the core of IMM's success is its innovative all-in-one dashboard, which enables organizations to track their performance and monitor competitors in real time. According to Wilva Mudalige, Executive Director in charge of operations, the platform offers real-time verification of TV and radio advertisements, ensuring clients only pay for content aired, social media and electronic media tracking in Sinhala, Tamil, and English, competitor benchmarking and sentiment analysis across multiple channels, as well as custom alerts, archived data, and exportable analytical reports.

With a starting price of just LKR 20,000 per month, IMM's platform is considered one of the most advanced and cost-effective media intelligence tools available in Sri Lanka.

Representing IMM at the Taipei awards ceremony, technology consultant Sathya Merengage remarked,“Winning this ASOCIO title not only elevates IMM's profile but also sets a new benchmark for digital excellence in Sri Lanka.”

IMM, a member of the CPM Group, is inviting businesses across industries to explore how the award-winning dashboard can provide sharper insights, improved ROI, and a competitive advantage.

For media queries, interviews, or a demo of the dashboard, contact Wilva Mudalige at +94 70 460 9720 or ....