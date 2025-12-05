Swordfish Energy Joins First Nations Energy Summit To Support Clean, Community-Led Power Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Swordfish Energy, Inc. is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming First Nations Energy Summit, hosted by Clean Energy BC, an event bringing together Indigenous leaders, industry innovators, and energy experts from across British Columbia. The Summit will focus on advancing sustainable power solutions that strengthen energy sovereignty, protect local ecosystems, and support long-term community wellness.

At the Summit, Swordfish Energy will highlight its laminar-flow hydrokinetic technology, an underwater turbine system designed to generate continuous renewable electricity from natural river and tidal currents. Operating without dams, major land disturbance, or harm to fish habitats, the technology is uniquely suited to communities and industries seeking cleaner alternatives to diesel and other carbon-intensive fuels.

Remote and off-grid communities throughout BC face high fuel costs, unstable energy supply, and the health impacts of diesel emissions. Swordfish's drop-in, low-impact systems offer a practical shift toward cleaner energy that is reliable, quiet, and available 24/7. Reducing diesel use also minimizes the risks associated with fuel transport and storage while improving local air quality.

“By joining the First Nations Energy Summit, we are committing to listening, learning, and working together - ensuring that the transition to renewable energy honours the land, waters, and people who have always cared for them,” Beattie added.

By integrating hydrokinetic power into interconnectable microgrids, communities and industries can build stable, locally managed energy systems that reduce outages, support economic development, and promote long-term resilience. These systems are especially valuable for coastal businesses, marine operations, mining sites, and remote settlements striving to lower emissions and strengthen environmental stewardship.

Through its participation in the First Nations Energy Summit, Swordfish Energy reaffirms its commitment to respectful partnership and shared leadership in the clean energy transition. Together with Indigenous Nations, the company aims to help shape a sustainable energy future for generations to come.

ABOUT SWORDFISH ENERGY, INC.

Swordfish Energy is a Vancouver-based cleantech company, specializing in advanced hydrokinetic turbine systems that provide predictable, low-impact renewable electricity. Engineered for deep-sea, near-shore, and river environments, Swordfish technology offers a 100% Canadian clean energy alternative to diesel for remote communities, off-grid

industries, and First Nations leadership working toward energy independence and long-term sustainability.