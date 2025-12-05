Indigo Crisis: Singapore High Commissioner Misses Junior's Wedding In Deoghar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, on Friday found himself among the thousands of passengers caught in IndiGo's massive operational meltdown, forcing him to miss the wedding of a junior staff member in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

Wong, who had travelled to attend the ceremony, said he was“lost for words” after his flight was cancelled at the last minute due to the airline's widespread disruptions.

The envoy shared his disappointment on X, writing,“I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled. My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words.”

Wong also posted part of the cancellation notice he received from IndiGo, which informed him that his PNR had been cancelled due to“recent disruptions” in operations.

The airline assured him that a full refund would be processed within 3-5 days and apologised for the inconvenience.“We truly apologize for the impact this has on your travel plans and request your patience as our teams work to support all affected customers,” the message read.

The incident involving the diplomat comes as IndiGo grapples with one of its worst operational crises in years.

On Friday, Delhi Airport issued a fresh advisory announcing that all IndiGo domestic flights departing from the capital had been cancelled until midnight.

“IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today. Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled,” the airport authority posted on X, adding that on-ground teams were working closely with partners to assist affected passengers.

Earlier, Delhi Airport had urged travellers to verify their flight status before leaving for the terminal, highlighting the growing uncertainty as the disruptions unfolded.

IndiGo's troubles deepened after more than 500 flights were cancelled on Thursday, with several more delayed. The airline recorded 1,232 cancellations across its network in November alone, underscoring the scale of the operational strain that has left thousands stranded across the country.