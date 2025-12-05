India, Germany Partner For Integrated Solutions In Electric Mobility

India and Germany convened a high-level roundtable to push forward integrated solutions for the future of electric mobility. A statement by the German embassy in India stated that both nations are prioritising five key themes, including scalable financing, battery readiness and future-oriented workforce development as part of the next phase of India's e-mobility transition.

The discussion highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to move beyond fragmented pilot projects toward a unified, ecosystem-wide approach.

Indo-German Dialogue on E-Mobility

The Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development (GSDP) hosted the ninth edition of the GSDP Conversation Series at the Maharashtra Sadan on Thursday under the theme 'Electric Mobility: From System Integration to Skills Development'. The roundtable brought together senior officials from central ministries, state and city administrations, public transport undertakings, distribution companies (DISCOMs), skill development institutions, industry representatives, financiers and international partners.

During the discussion, it was highlighted that India's ambitious electric mobility targets can be achieved only through integrated planning across key sectors such as renewable energy, transportation, manufacturing, finance, and skills. Stronger coordination among the central government, states, and cities was emphasised as the key to smooth implementation.

Indo-German cooperation, shaped by long-standing collaboration in renewable energy, public transport modernisation, urban development and vocational education, provides a platform to jointly advance next-generation electric mobility solutions.

India's E-Mobility Policy Framework

In recent years, the Government of India has developed a strong multi-ministerial policy framework for electric mobility. This includes the PM eDrive Scheme (Rs 10,900 crore) targeting vehicle electrification and charging infrastructure, PM eBus Sewa deploying 10,000 electric buses via public-private partnerships, and a Payment Security Mechanism (Rs 3,435 crore) introduced in 2024 to de-risk large-scale electric bus operations.

Charging Infrastructure Guidelines

Additionally, the 2024 Charging Infrastructure Guidelines introduced by the Ministry of Power and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) outline national standards for interoperability, safety, tariffs, and smart charging.

Five Key Themes for Collaboration

Five key themes were discussed at the roundtable. These included multimodal electrification focusing on integrating metro, bus, shared mobility and last-mile services; charging infrastructure and grid readiness through coordination with DISCOMs and strengthening battery safety; financing and procurement addressing challenges in bankability, risk sharing and contract structures; skills and gender inclusion to meet workforce requirements; and Indo-German collaboration to deepen joint work in areas such as grid management, battery circularity, multimodal planning and vocational training.

Shared Commitment and Future Path

The dialogue reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to drive clean, efficient and inclusive mobility solutions. Stakeholders agreed on priority areas for continued collaboration and reiterated the role of the GSDP as a crucial platform enabling coordinated action.

The Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development, launched in 2022, serves as a strategic cooperation framework that supports sustainable and climate-aligned development and advances solutions contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement. (ANI)

