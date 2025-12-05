Rana Daggubati Opens Up On 8-Hour Workday:“Filmmaking Is A Lifestyle, Not 9 To 5 Job”

The recent debate around the eight-hour workday in Indian cinema gained attention after Deepika Padukone reportedly withdrew from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, allegedly due to her preference for working only eight hours a day. Her stance sparked widespread discussion, with many supporting the actress.

Cinema Is a Lifestyle, Not a Job

Actor and producer Rana Daggubati has now weighed in on the topic, emphasizing that cinema is a lifestyle rather than a conventional job.“This is not a job; it's a lifestyle. You can decide whether you want it or not. Each film demands different things. Making bigger and more successful films than other industries is possible because we can make them within the required budget,” he explained.

Stars Must Manage Expectations and Budgets

Rana added that stars need to manage their expectations and expenses.“There is a limit to the luxury allowed for each star beyond a certain point. Many big stars in Telugu cinema have their own production houses, so they are aware of how budgets can be managed. They focus on completing the film within the stipulated time rather than demanding fixed hours.”

Creativity Cannot Be Confined to Eight Hours

He concluded by underlining the unique nature of filmmaking:“Cinema is like a lifestyle. It's not a factory where you come at nine and leave at five. Creativity cannot be confined to eight hours. If the people involved don't understand that they are creating a story and aren't willing to go the extra mile, the film won't happen.” Rana Daggubati shared these insights in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.