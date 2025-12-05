Restoration And Protection Of Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage In Armenia Is Legitimate Demand Of Azerbaijani People: President
“The restoration and protection of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia, in addition to being a legitimate demand of the Azerbaijani people, is necessary in the context of respect for universal human values, closing the page of hostility, and fostering mutual understanding between peoples.
The Western Azerbaijan Community, which includes individuals directly affected by deportations and massacres, should be commended for its discreet and constructive approach, openness to reconciliation and dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
The fact that Azerbaijan and Armenia came together in Washington on August 8, 2025, with the mediation of the United States of America, the signing of the Joint Declaration, and the initialing of the draft peace agreement creates hope and confidence for the future coexistence of both peoples,” President Ilham Aliyev added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment