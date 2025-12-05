Restoration And Protection Of Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage In Armenia Is Legitimate Demand Of Azerbaijani People: President

MENAFN - AzerNews) “Today, it is essential to intensify efforts to ensure the return of Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia within the framework of the right of return enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention on the Status of Refugees, and other important international instruments. It is also important to initiate a process, with the participation of the international community - including specialized UN agencies - on the restoration and protection of cultural heritage. The right of return is one of the fundamental principles of human rights. Securing this right is not only about the physical return to one's homeland; it is also about restoring the spiritual integrity, cultural heritage, and historical memory of society,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the international conference on “Cultural Heritage and the Right of Return” held in Baku.

“The restoration and protection of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia, in addition to being a legitimate demand of the Azerbaijani people, is necessary in the context of respect for universal human values, closing the page of hostility, and fostering mutual understanding between peoples.

The Western Azerbaijan Community, which includes individuals directly affected by deportations and massacres, should be commended for its discreet and constructive approach, openness to reconciliation and dialogue, adherence to international law, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

The fact that Azerbaijan and Armenia came together in Washington on August 8, 2025, with the mediation of the United States of America, the signing of the Joint Declaration, and the initialing of the draft peace agreement creates hope and confidence for the future coexistence of both peoples,” President Ilham Aliyev added.