Agreement On Ukraine Could Be Reached Within Weeks J.D.Vance

According to Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with NBC News.

During the conversation, Vance described his biggest disappointment in office as the failure to reach an agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“I think there's hope - should hopefully be some good news the next few weeks on that front,” Vance said.

“The Russia-Ukraine thing has been a source of perennial frustration, I think, for the entire White House.“I think that we really thought - and you've heard the president say this a million times - that that would be the easiest war to solve. And if you would put, you know, peace in the Middle East as easier to achieve than peace in Eastern Europe, I would have told you you were crazy,” the U.S. vice president added.

However, Vance emphasized that he remains optimistic.

“I do think, for what it's worth, that we have made a lot of progress, but we're not yet quite across the finish line there,” he noted.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine and the United States agreed to continue working on joint proposals for a peace agreement following negotiations between the two delegations in Geneva. Both sides confirmed that any future agreement must fully respect Ukraine's sovereignty and ensure a stable and just peace. Following the talks, an updated and refined framework document for peace was prepared.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, stated that the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Geneva reached a shared understanding on key conditions of a peace agreement. The final stages of the agreement are expected to take place during President Volodymyr Zelensky's upcoming visit to the United States in the coming days of November.