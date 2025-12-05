Russian Attacks Injure Seven Civilians In Donetsk Region
"On December 4, the Russians wounded 7 residents of the Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote.
The total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region (3,751 killed and 8,533 injured) is given without accounting for Mariupol and Volnovakha.Read also: SOF eliminate Russian reconnaissance group that infiltrated Yarova in Donetsk region
As reported earlier, in the Kherson region, 11 people were injured over the past day as a result of Russian aggression.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment