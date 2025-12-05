Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attacks Injure Seven Civilians In Donetsk Region

Russian Attacks Injure Seven Civilians In Donetsk Region


2025-12-05 03:03:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"On December 4, the Russians wounded 7 residents of the Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote.

The total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region (3,751 killed and 8,533 injured) is given without accounting for Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Read also: SOF eliminate Russian reconnaissance group that infiltrated Yarova in Donetsk region

As reported earlier, in the Kherson region, 11 people were injured over the past day as a result of Russian aggression.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN05122025000193011044ID1110440999



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search