Russian Attacks Injure Seven Civilians In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"On December 4, the Russians wounded 7 residents of the Donetsk region," Filashkin wrote.

The total number of Russian victims in Donetsk region (3,751 killed and 8,533 injured) is given without accounting for Mariupol and Volnovakha.

SOF eliminate Russian reconnaissance group that infiltrated Yarova in Donetsk region

As reported earlier, in the Kherson region, 11 people were injured over the past day as a result of Russian aggression.

Illustrative photo