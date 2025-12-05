Russians Shell 39 Settlements Of Sumy Region Over Past Day, Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The invaders used glide bombs, drones including FPV, and fragmentation munitions of the VOG type. They targeted the Yunakivka, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Vorozhba, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Putyvl, and Velyka Pysarivka communities.

The Sumy and Shostka districts suffered the most from the enemy strikes.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 40-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone attack.

In the Bilopillia community, private houses and a farm building were damaged by enemy strikes; in the Vorozhba and Hlukhiv communities, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

In the Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne communities, residential buildings were also damaged by Russian attacks, and in the Novoslobidske community, a non-residential building was affected.

Four people were evacuated from border communities of the region over the past day.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine