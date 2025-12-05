Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Shell 39 Settlements Of Sumy Region Over Past Day, Woman Injured

2025-12-05 03:03:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The invaders used glide bombs, drones including FPV, and fragmentation munitions of the VOG type. They targeted the Yunakivka, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Vorozhba, Shalyhyne, Esman, Hlukhiv, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Novoslobidske, Putyvl, and Velyka Pysarivka communities.

The Sumy and Shostka districts suffered the most from the enemy strikes.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a 40-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone attack.

In the Bilopillia community, private houses and a farm building were damaged by enemy strikes; in the Vorozhba and Hlukhiv communities, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Read also: Russian forces launch airstrikes on Kramatorsk community, several civilians injured

In the Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhyne communities, residential buildings were also damaged by Russian attacks, and in the Novoslobidske community, a non-residential building was affected.

Four people were evacuated from border communities of the region over the past day.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing a child and injuring others.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

UkrinForm

