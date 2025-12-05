Thai Chargé D'affaires: Trade Exchange With Jordan Up 60% Compared To Last Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

December 5, Amman (Petra) Thailand's Chargé d'Affaires in Amman, Adisak Jantatum, confirmed that Jordanian-Thai relations have continued to grow since their founding in 1966, pointing out that the two kingdoms will celebrate their 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Thailand's National Day, he said the two nations had worked for more than 60 years to improve people-to-people ties and bolster political and economic collaboration. High-level visits, the signing of cooperation agreements, the start of cooperative projects with observable outcomes, and initiatives to increase commerce and understanding have all been part of this.He went on to say that both parties are getting ready to undertake the first political consultations at the level of foreign ministry secretaries-general, characterizing the move as a significant advancement for communication on matters of mutual interest.Jantatum cited a Thai delegation's travel to Amman last September for a bilateral consular meeting as evidence that bilateral cooperation has been continuous in recent years.He emphasized a number of broad areas of common interest, such as sustainable development, regional and global concerns, economic potential, development cooperation, and climate change. He stated that Thailand is still dedicated to positive interactions with outside partners, such as Jordan, as an active member of ASEAN.From January to October of this year, trade between the two nations was approximately $234.53 million, up roughly 60% from $147.07 million during the same period previous year, according to Jantatum.He was upbeat about maintaining this momentum, pointing out that the embassy still promotes business community networking and investment opportunities. He continued by saying that the embassy has taken steps to promote Thai goods, such as taking part in the "Thaifex" exhibition, which increased demand. He emphasized that the embassy is prepared to assist Jordanian businesses looking to import Thai goods.Regarding cultural cooperation, he stated that the embassy now places a high premium on cultural interchange as a result of the 2006 accord. It hosts yearly events to foster understanding amongst people, such as the "Essence of Muaythai" championship, which drew around 1,300 attendees, and the "Jewel of Thailand" festival in Jara Market, which drew over 9,000 this year. Other initiatives include the "Roya Kitchen" program and Thai food promos through Cosmo stores. The "5Fs" festivals, Muay Thai fighting, fashion, cuisine, and movies will continue to be used by Thailand to promote its culture.With almost 350 students registered in several Jordanian universities, including Yarmouk University, Mutah University, the University of Jordan, Jerash University, and the World Islamic Sciences and Education University, Jordan continues to be a top educational destination for Thai students.The embassy and the Thai Students Association collaborate to enhance the educational experience for students. He thanked Jordan for allowing Thai students to pay local tuition for degrees in Arabic and Islamic subjects. For Jordanian students, Thailand provides scholarships that pay for housing, health insurance, tuition, and stipends.Thailand is still a favorite travel destination for Jordanians, according to Jantatum. As of November 30, there were over 22,000 Jordanian visitors, up 33% from 15,000 at the same time last year. He said that Thailand's recent decision to allow people of 93 nations, including Jordan, to enter the country without a visa for stays up to 60 days will increase tourism. In the meantime, more Thai visitors are traveling to Jordan, especially to Petra and Wadi Rum. Travel is nevertheless made easier by direct and frequent flights, particularly those operated by Royal Jordanian Airlines between Amman and Bangkok.He said that by providing master's degree scholarships and short courses for Jordanian government workers, the Thai International Cooperation Agency (TICA) plays a crucial role in development cooperation. He applauded Jordanians' increasing involvement and urged more involvement with AITC and TIPP initiatives.In reference to Gaza, Jantatum reiterated Thailand's backing for positive communication between Israelis and Palestinians in the direction of a two-state solution, in compliance with UN resolutions and international law. He commended Jordan for providing the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid.Thailand has been a supporter of UNRWA since 1978 and is now contributing $40,000 per year for the years 2022–2026, plus additional funds in November 2023 $80,000, July 2024 $50,000, and July 2025 $50,000 in response to the events of October 7, 2023.