Nestlé MENA And Injaz UAE Cordially Invite You To The Launch Of The 2Nd Edition Of Sustainability Heroes

Nestlé MENA And Injaz UAE Cordially Invite You To The Launch Of The 2Nd Edition Of Sustainability Heroes
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Under the auspices of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the National CSR Fund“Majra”
Nestlé MENA and Injaz UAE cordially invite you to the launch of the 2nd edition of Sustainability Heroes: The program builds on the success of its inaugural edition, which graduated 234 students and launched 34 innovative business ideas. This initiative empowers university students to create solutions for pressing environmental and social challenges, in line with the UAE Green Agenda 2030. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="A black background with a black squareDescription automatically generated with medium confidence" src="#" alt="A black background with a black squareDescription automatically generated with medium confidence" width="38" align="left" hspace="12" data-bit="iit" /> Thursday, 11 December 2025 Al Shindagha Museum, Dubai 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Agenda Highlights:
-
Keynote speeches by H.E. the Ambassador of Switzerland to the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.E the Assistant Undersecretary of Sustainable Communities Sector in the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and representatives from Nestlé, Majra, and INJAZ UAE, with the attendance of high-profile officials from the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and INJAZ Al-Arab
Welcoming of the Sustainability Heroes students from the previous and current editions
Opportunities for one-on-one interviews with key stakeholdersPlease RSVP and confirm your attendance by 9 December, through the following contact:
Aya Malaeb
Mobile: +971 58 938 5607
Email:...
