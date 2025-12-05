Fourth Milling Company (MC4) Inaugurates SAR 265 Million Al-Kharj Facility Expansion Under The Sponsorship Of Ministry Of Environment Water And Agriculture And GFSA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dammam, Saudi Arabia –December 2025: Fourth Milling Company (MC4), a leading flour production company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, was honored to host His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, the honorable minister from the Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture, alongside His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Bin Abdulaziz Alfares, the President of the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) for a groundbreaking ceremony at its Al-Kharj production facility to inaugurate the commencement of civil works for the Company's SAR 265 million expansion project.

The event marked an important milestone for MC4, and the official launch of construction works under the distinguished sponsorship of MEWA and GFSA, following an invitation extended by MC4. The SAR 265 million expansion project will add a new wheat milling line with a capacity of 750 tons per day and a new feed plant with a capacity of 240 tons per day. The expansion will increase MC4's total production capacity to more than 1.34 million tons annually, making it one of the largest players in the Kingdom's flour milling landscape and reinforcing the Company's critical role in supporting the Kingdom's food security agenda under Vision 2030. During the visit, the delegation toured the site, reviewed project milestones, and met with senior leadership of MC4.

Khalid Al Maktary, CEO of Fourth Milling Company (MC4), said:“We are honored to welcome our esteemed guests to Al-Kharj as we take another major step toward strengthening national food security and unlocking new growth opportunities. This expansion aligns with our vision to be a future-ready, high-capacity milling partner for Saudi Arabia and the region, supported by world-class infrastructure, smart technologies, and a deep commitment to quality.”

The Al-Kharj expansion is part of MC4's broader transformation journey, which includes advanced quality certifications, institutional digitization, and a growing export footprint supported by GFSA export authorization. The project is also expected to support job creation for Saudi nationals, in line with the Kingdom's localization and economic diversification agenda under Vision 2030.

MC4 continues to demonstrate operational strength across its nationwide network, with its production facilities running at a high utilization rate of 94% and the Al-Kharj branch operating at an exceptional 97% capacity. The Company maintains a dominant 30% share of Saudi Arabia's retail flour market (AC Nielsen, September 2025), supported by robust nationwide distribution across commercial, bakery, and animal feed segments. In September 2025, MC4 delivered solid results with revenue growth of over 3.7%, rising to SAR 479.8 million and net profit increasing by 7.8% year-on-year to SAR 138.9 million, supported by stronger flour sales and continued operational efficiency, reaffirming its position as one of the Kingdom's most reliable and scalable milling companies.

About Fourth Milling Company (MC4):

Fourth Milling Company (MC4) is a leading flour production company in Saudi Arabia, established in 2017 as part of the Saudi milling industry privatization initiative. With over 40 years of heritage, MC4 specializes in producing high-quality flour, wheat derivatives, and animal feed products that meet the demands of the Kingdom's growing population. Its flagship brand, FOOM, is the top local flour brand, recognized for its quality and market-leading position. Strategically headquartered in Dammam, MC4 operates state-of-the-art production facilities across Dammam, Madinah, and Al-Kharj, covering more than 80% of the Kingdom's population. Committed to operational excellence, sustainability, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals, MC4 continues to drive innovation in food security and create long-term value for its stakeholders.