Western Azerbaijan Community Stresses Its Reliance On Int'l Law For Refugees' Peaceful And Safe Return
"The Western Azerbaijan Community is a public organization that unites millions of people and their descendants who were expelled from the territory of Armenia in stages over the past 200 years," Alakbarov explained.
He noted that the main line of the community's activities is to ensure the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of those people, especially the 300,000 refugees who were mercilessly expelled from their homelands during the first stage of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict that began in 1987.
"It's the restoration of their rights based on both human rights and international law. Therefore, we base our activities on international law and demand the implementation of the principles enshrined in international documents on the right of return. We conduct our activities based on international law.
Unfortunately, Armenia is trying not to bear international responsibility for all these illegal acts. Their actions are a crime against humanity. Therefore, we have repeatedly appealed to UNESCO," Alakbarov added.
